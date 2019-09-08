Former law minister and senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

New Delhi: Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. He was 95 years old.

Jethmalani was under medical supervision for past two weeks, The Times of India reported.

Born in Sindh province, Jethamalani fought numerous high profile legal cases in the Supreme Court and numerous high courts.

His first noticeable case was in 1959 when he was the public prosecutor in the K M Nanavati case vs State of Maharashtra case.

He also defended the LTTE militants who had assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He also represented Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in stock market scams.

He also defended the death penalty of Afzal Guru and represented Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lall murder case.

He successfully contested two parliamentary elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mumbai.

He headed the law ministry and urban development ministry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He, however, contested against Vajpayee in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow constituency.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the USA. His another daughter Rani Jethmalani had pre-deceased him.