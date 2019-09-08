Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lanka Navy, fishing nets cut

The fishermen returned to the shore this morning without a catch. (Representational Image)

Rameswaram: More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday.

The naval personnel also snapped fishing nets of several boats.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea on Saturday and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy came to the spot and cut the fishing nets before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Assocation President, P Sesuraja alleged.

The fishermen returned to the shore this morning without a catch, he said.

Four fishermen from here were rescued and detained by the island nation authorities while they were struggling in the sea near Katchatheevu islet after their boat was damaged on hitting a rock.