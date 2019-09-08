Nation Politics 08 Sep 2019 Telangana: K T Rama ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana: K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao take oath as ministers in state Cabinet

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Harish Rao, who took an oath as minister today is the nephew of CM K Chandrashekar Rao.
K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations in today's cabinet expansion. (Photo: ANI)
 K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations in today's cabinet expansion. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Sircilla MLA and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao, and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao took oath as ministers in state Cabinet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Harish Rao, who took an oath as minister today is the nephew of CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

 

K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations in today's cabinet expansion.

According to government sources, Rao has decided to fill up all the nominated posts with full-time incumbents in order to strengthen the administration.

Rao has decided to give higher posts to senior party leaders who have lost the elections in the last polls, including S. Madhusudhana Chary and Jupally Krishna Rao.

Former Ministers like Kadiam Srihari, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, government whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan may be assigned to play a key role.

...
Tags: k chandrashekar rao, k t rama rao, t harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A team of 30 NDRF personnel has also been mobilized at Rampachodavaram for the flood relief operations, the SDMA said.

Road, communications cut off to villages along Godavari river in AP

While speaking at the meeting, Nalin Kateel said, ‘His party, BJP is growing day by day as it has not compromised with its principles and working style.’ (Photo: ANI)

K'taka: BJP state president holds meeting with party office bearers

The attack from Rahul Gandhi came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled

Ravaged economy: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi on 100th day

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, former apex court judges Swatanter Kumar and Kurian Joseph also paid tribute to the noted jurist, who had also served as the country's law minister. (Photo: ani)

Eminent jurist Ram Jethmalani cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka: BJP state president holds meeting with party office bearers

While speaking at the meeting, Nalin Kateel said, ‘His party, BJP is growing day by day as it has not compromised with its principles and working style.’ (Photo: ANI)

Ravaged economy: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi on 100th day

The attack from Rahul Gandhi came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled

Hindutva not an answer to Hindi heartland, Cong's duty to defend secular: Tharoor

Tharoor argued that rather than allowing itself to be intimidated by the BJP's success, it is far better for the Congress to stand up for what it has always believed in and urge the country to follow its principles. (Photo: PTI)

Modi govt's 100 days described in 3 words -- tyranny, chaos, anarchy: Cong

‘Common man's problems are increasing, lapdog media is becoming even more biased, atrocities against women increasing, there is no strategy on education and health, small trader is in distress, and there is vendetta politics against political opponents,’ Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in Telangana Governor

Earlier, the post was held by E S L Narasimhan, who subsequently demitted office. (Photo: Twitter | @TamilisaiOffice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham