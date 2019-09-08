Ravaged economy: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi on 100th day

The attack from Rahul Gandhi came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions" which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for a second term. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over various fronts as it completed 100 days in office.

Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2019

The attack from the Congress MP came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions" which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for a second term.

Earlier yesterday, the grand old party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP-led government over its plans to mark 100 days in office in its new term and said the time was not to celebrate but to create trust in the economy.

She said in tweets that reports from various sectors were of job losses and plants getting closed and asked if the government had the courage to "accept the truth".

"The time is to not to celebrate but to create trust in the economy. Does the government have the courage to accept the truth?"

"The BJP is going to celebrate 100 days in office. For people in the auto sector, transport sector, mining sector, the celebration will appear that of their ruin. There are reports from every sector of job losses and plants getting closed," she added.