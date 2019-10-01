Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2019, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 8:55 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

India on S-400 missiles: India on Monday defended its right to buy a missile defence system from Russia despite the threat of sanctions from the United States.

Read |  'Freedom of choice is ours': India defends right to buy Russian arms

70 years of China: China marks 70 years of communist party rule on Tuesday with a major military parade in Beijing and celebrations nationwide. Chinese authorities have left nothing to chance in their meticulous planning for the biggest national anniversary since president Xi Jinping came to power.

Read |  Communism in China at 70 --- success and excess

Supreme Court on Article 370: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read |  SC fixes Nov 14 for pleas challenging Centre's decision to scrap Art 370

Relief for Rajeev Kumar:  In a setback for CBI, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read |  Saradha chit fund case: Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar gets bail

Turkey helps Pakistan: On Monday, a media report said that Turkey has begun work on building a naval warship which will be sold to Pakistan as part of a deal signed in 2018. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement during a ceremony on Sunday to mark the commencement for the construction of the warship named MILGEM, Geo News reported.

Read | Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan

Andhra Pradesh sets new record:  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday gave appointment letters to over 1.26 lakh employees, reported News18. It claimed to be the first of its kind in the country in terms of numbers in a single recruitment drive, under a new governance initiative of Village and Ward Secretariats.

Read |  Jagan govt appoints 1.26L employees in one recruitment drive, highest in history

Sex scandal of Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to fend off allegations of improper patronage and groping a woman as he prepared a final push Monday to fulfil his pledge to lead his country out of the European Union in just over a month — and, he hopes, move British politics beyond its fracture over Europe.

Read |  UK’s Johnson denies allegations of patronage, groping journalist

Yediyurappa's offer to disqualified MLAs: Disqualified Congress and Janata Dal Secular MLAs will be given BJP tickets for the bypolls if they want, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday, amid growing opposition within the party against any such move.

Read | Yediyurappa gives offer to disqualified MLAs who brought down government

Chinmayanand back in jail: Hours after his bail plea was rejected on Monday, rape accused BJP member Chinamayanand was taken to jail from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Read | Chinmayanand, accused of rape, back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

Ram Madhav on Kashmir: Ram Madhav said 200-250 people have been put under preventive detention and there has been peace in Kashmir since two months.

Read | Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Amit Shah in Bengal: Home minister Amit Shah attacked the All India Trinamool Congress government in Bengal on Tuesday and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power with full majority after the state polls in 2021. He asserted that the BJP has crossed the mark of 300 seats for the first time in the history of LS elections. “The people of West Bengal have a major contribution in it,” he added.

Read | ‘NRC to ensure country’s safety, Mamata spreading lies’: Shah in Bengal

Hong Kong Protester shot in the chest by police: Hong Kong police shot a pro-democracy protestor in the chest on Tuesday as violent clashes erupted across the city hours after China held a massive military parade in Beijing to celebrate 70 years of Communist Party rule.

Read | Watch: Protester shot by Hong Kong police as China celebrates 70th birthday

PMC in deep trouble: Former Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) Managing Director Joy Thomas has admitted to misleading the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for six to seven years by hiding and misreporting default on loans reportedly worth Rs. 6,500 crore taken by crisis-hit real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

Read | PMC's ex-MD hid information from RBI to save itself from ‘reputational loss’

Monsoon trouble: The heaviest monsoon rains to lash India in 25 years have killed more than 1,600 people since June, government data showed on Tuesday, as authorities battled floods in two northern states and muddy waters swirled inside a major city.

Read | Over 1,600 dead in India's heaviest monsoon in 25 years: Report

