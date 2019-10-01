Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Jagan govt appoints ...
Jagan govt appoints 1.26L employees in one recruitment drive, highest in history

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 1, 2019, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 2:50 pm IST
The YSR Congress government will launch its ambitious village secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh on October.
The Chief Minister initiated the process of handing over appointment letters to the qualified candidates at a function held at private function hall in Vijayawada. (Photo: File)
 The Chief Minister initiated the process of handing over appointment letters to the qualified candidates at a function held at private function hall in Vijayawada. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday gave appointment letters to over 1.26 lakh employees, reported News18. It claimed to be the first of its kind in the country in terms of numbers in a single recruitment drive, under a new governance initiative of Village and Ward Secretariats.

Addressing the candidates who had passed the exams, the Chief Minister said that the main purpose of the new set-up was to ‘bring transparency into the otherwise decaying system of governance which the previous government has followed.’

 

While congratulating the successful candidates, Jagan said never before were these many permanent government jobs created in one go anywhere in the country and employees recruited in a record time of just two months.

While over 21 lakh candidates applied for various posts in these secretariats that would deliver about 500 public services, a total of 19.50 lakh appeared for the written examinations from September 1 to 8.

The Chief Minister initiated the process of handing over appointment letters to the qualified candidates at a function held at private function hall in Vijayawada.

The YSR Congress government will launch its ambitious village secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh on October. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a secretariat at Karapa village in East Godavari district.

The Chief Minister also announced that recruitment examinations would be conducted every year from January 1 to 31 to fill up vacant government posts in different departments.

 

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, recruitment drive, ysr congress
