Over 1,600 dead in India's heaviest monsoon in 25 years: Report

The monsoon, which typically lasts between June and September, has already delivered 10 per cent more rain than a 50-year average.
The extended rains have wreaked havoc, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar the worst hit in the latest spell of intense downpours, killing 144 people since last Friday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Lucknow: The heaviest monsoon rains to lash India in 25 years have killed more than 1,600 people since June, government data showed on Tuesday, as authorities battled floods in two northern states and muddy waters swirled inside a major city.

The extended rains have wreaked havoc, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar the worst hit in the latest spell of intense downpours, killing 144 people since last Friday, two officials said.

In Bihar's capital Patna, home to around two million people, residents said they were wading through waist-deep water to buy essential items like food and milk.

Ranjeev Kumar, 65, a resident of Patna's Ashiyana neighbourhood, told Reuters by telephone that the entire area was stranded by the water. "...The situation is very serious here," he said.

On Monday, relief workers rescued Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi from his home in Patna. Video footage showed him dressed in shorts and a t-shirt as he was brought out on a raft along with his family members.

Saket Kumar Singh, who lives in the city's Boring Road area, said he was stranded for four days, with about two feet of water inside his house. "There was no electricity, and despite having money I was helpless,"  Singh, 45, said.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains have brought down more than 800 homes and swathes of farmland are submerged.

Data released by the Home Ministry shows that 1,673 people have died because of floods and heavy rains this year, as of September 29.

Officials said that many of these fatalities were caused due to wall and building collapses, including in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which has seen 371 flood-related deaths in 2019, the highest in the country.

"The danger of old or weak structures collapsing increases during the heavy rainfall, like what happened this time," Chandrakant Sharma, a flood expert with Uttar Pradesh's disaster relief department, told Reuters.

The government's flood prevention and forecasting systems are lacking, other experts say, even as the total flood prone area in the country has increased in recent decades because of deforestation, degradation of water bodies, and climate change.

 

