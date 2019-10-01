Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Chinmayanand back in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinmayanand back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Oct 1, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 10:55 am IST
The 73-year old politician was suffering from chronic diarrhea.
Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Hours after his bail plea was rejected on Monday, rape accused BJP member Chinamayanand was taken to jail from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated.

 

The 73-year old politician was suffering from chronic diarrhea. Hours, after law student had appeared before the court to record her statement he complained of uneasiness and doctors were called in.

On Monday, after a team of doctors headed by PK Goel, treating him, concluded their medical investigations, including ECG, blood test, ultrasound, CT scan, etc were found normal, he was discharged from the hospital.

“Chinmayanand was discharged on Monday evening. He was complaining of chest pain, which could also be treated in hospitals other than PGI,” Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of PGI professor Amit Agarwal told Hindustan Times.

The Special investigation team (SIT) that is probing the case against the former Union minister, took him to the Shahjahanpur jail as he is under 14-day judicial custody till October 3.

A 23-year-old law student had accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her repeatedly over a year and blackmailing her.

Days after she accused the BJP leader of rape, Chinmanayand's lawyer accused the student of extortion.

On September 25, the law student was arrested and also sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly trying to extort a sum of Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The SIT said she has "confessed" to the crime.

On Wednesday, the student threatened to end her life if justice won't be delivered to her in time. She said it has been more than 15 days when she first came out in open about the alleged rape but the SIT has not arrested the accused yet.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chinamayanand, sit, up law student, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

2.5L affected by flood-like situation in Bengal's Malda: Official

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2.5L affected by flood-like situation in Bengal's Malda: Official

An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday

Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

'Still not over': Monsoon causes death, destruction; sets new 25-year records

Mumbai has received 3,669.6 mm rainfall so far this season - the highest in 61 years - as against its normal quota of 2,350 mm. (Photo: AP)

5-judge Constitution bench to begin hearing Article 370 pleas today

A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it had no time to hear the cases since it was busy with another Constitution bench matter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham