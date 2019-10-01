Chinmayanand back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Hours after his bail plea was rejected on Monday, rape accused BJP member Chinamayanand was taken to jail from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated.

The 73-year old politician was suffering from chronic diarrhea. Hours, after law student had appeared before the court to record her statement he complained of uneasiness and doctors were called in.

On Monday, after a team of doctors headed by PK Goel, treating him, concluded their medical investigations, including ECG, blood test, ultrasound, CT scan, etc were found normal, he was discharged from the hospital.

“Chinmayanand was discharged on Monday evening. He was complaining of chest pain, which could also be treated in hospitals other than PGI,” Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of PGI professor Amit Agarwal told Hindustan Times.

The Special investigation team (SIT) that is probing the case against the former Union minister, took him to the Shahjahanpur jail as he is under 14-day judicial custody till October 3.

A 23-year-old law student had accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her repeatedly over a year and blackmailing her.

Days after she accused the BJP leader of rape, Chinmanayand's lawyer accused the student of extortion.

On September 25, the law student was arrested and also sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly trying to extort a sum of Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The SIT said she has "confessed" to the crime.

On Wednesday, the student threatened to end her life if justice won't be delivered to her in time. She said it has been more than 15 days when she first came out in open about the alleged rape but the SIT has not arrested the accused yet.

