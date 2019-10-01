Nation Politics 01 Oct 2019 Only 250 under preve ...
Nation, Politics

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Madhav said that during the abrogation of Article 370, around 2,000 to 2,500 people were under preventive detention.
Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)
 Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Aurangabad: Ram Madhav said 200-250 people have been put under preventive detention and there has been peace in Kashmir since two months.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that during the abrogation of Article 370, around 2,000 to 2,500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200 to 250 are under preventive detention.

 

"Today in Jammu and Kashmir only 200-250 people are under preventive detention in view of the law and order. They have been kept under preventive detention respectfully, some in five-star guest houses, some in five-star hotels," Madhav said during an event on Monday.

"I would also like to say that 200-250 people have been put under preventive detention and there has been peace in Kashmir since two months. You can understand what do the people of Kashmir want and what these 200-250 people want," he added.

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a "unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India."

"Only outstanding issue between India and Pakistan with respect to Kashmir is the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ram madhav, article 370, kashmir issue, pok
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

2.5L affected by flood-like situation in Bengal's Malda: Official

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday

According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream. (Photo: Representational)

UP man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping 5-yr-old girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yediyurappa gives offer to disqualified MLAs who brought down government

Seeking to clear the air in the backdrop of opposition to giving tickets to them, the Chief Minister said there was no need for any confusion. (Photo: File)

‘Maharashtra will be my karma-bhoomi’: Aaditya on contesting polls

‘I am doing this to build a new Maharashtra. I do not run after my dream, but will work for the dreams of others. This is the time to rid Maharashtra of unemployment and removing castes in the state,’ Aaditya Thackeray said. (Photo: Twitter | @ShivSena)

Haryana polls: BJP's first list features Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt

The BJP has already held several rallies in Haryana, where it faces a fragmented opposition. One of its major election issues is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam. (Photo: File)

‘Patients from Bihar come on Rs 500 ticket, get Rs 5L treatment for free’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, however, expressed concerns over the pressure on the hospitals in the national capital and called for improving healthcare across the country. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Shivakumar's bail plea

Shivakumar was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham