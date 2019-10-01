SC defers Article 370 hearing; gives 5 weeks to Centre, state for filing affidavits

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on pleas challenging the legal validity of the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370. The next date of hearing is November 2013. The apex court has given five weeks to Centre and state for filing affidavits.

On Saturday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had set up the Constitution bench of justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the scrapping of provisions under Article 370.

Several pleas have been filed in the top court challenging the Centre's August 5 decision abrogating provisions of Article 370.