Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

DMK's nominees for Rajya Sabha poll: The DMK on Monday named two party nominees for the Rajya Sabha election, effectively quashing speculations of former prime minister Manmohan Singh being fielded from Tamil Nadu with its support.

 

Read | DMK announces nominees for Rajya Sabha poll in Tamil Nadu

BJP's Priyanka Sharma on Supreme Court verdict: West Bengal youth BJP worker Priyanka Sharma, who was jailed for sharing a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday said she is happy that the state government is being held accountable.

Read | Happy that WB govt being held accountable: BJP's Priyanka Sharma on contempt plea

Mumbai Monsoon: Due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai, local trains are running later because of water-logging on railway tracks. Several trains have been delayed or cancelled.

Read | Monsoon brings Mumbai to halt: Roads water-logged, trains delayed

Bills in Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday presented two bills in Rajya Sabha. The two bills are – one for the extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir – second for Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Read | Amit Shah tables extension of Prez rule, J&K Reservation bill in RS

Jayalalithaa death: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking more time to file a reply in a case related to the probe into the death of former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

Read | Jayalalithaa death: Apex court allows TN government's plea seeking more time to reply

Jammu and Kashmir accident: At least 35 people have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early on Monday morning. The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported.

Read | At least 35 dead, 17 injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

Kamala Harris in San Francisco: US Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris joined the large crowd and danced at the San Francisco's Pride parade.

Read | Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

 

 

...
Tags: supreme court, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Since last 4 to 5 years it has been observed that society is being divided,' Arif Naseem Khan said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Tough law should be brought to tackle mob lynching: Cong MLA in Maharashtra

‘Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required has been carried out by Indian Army,’ the Defence Minister also said. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

1248 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in last six months: Defence Minister

He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control. (Photo: ANI)

Trinamool Congress supports extension of President's rule in Kashmir

On Friday, the Lok Sabha had approved the extension of President's rule by six months in the state. (Photo: ANI)

SP will support extension of President's Rule in J&K: Ram Gopal Yadav



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
 

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background. (Photo: ANI)
 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
 

Modern day 'Shravan Kumar': K'taka man on pilgrimage across India with mother in tow

Riding on a Bajaj Chetak scooter, the modern-day 'Shravan Kumar' has carried his 70-year-old mother Choodarathna to all the places. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Happy that WB govt being held accountable: BJP's Priyanka Sharma on contempt plea

Sharma's remark comes shortly after the Supreme Court served a notice to the West Bengal government on a contempt petition filed by Sharma's brother, alleging that the police did not immediately release her despite the court's order. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to Air India pilot

The petition further claimed that the Commercial Pilots Association is pursuing ‘personal vendetta’ and is ‘being vindictive’ against him by ‘putting undue pressure on the police to arrest and humiliate’ him. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab | @arvind.kathpalia)

SC to hear pleas challenging 10% reservation to general category on July 16

An organization, Youth for Equality, had also sought the quashing of the bill, stating that it violated the ‘equality code of the Constitution’ as reservation on economic grounds cannot be restricted to general category. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amit Shah tables extension of Prez rule, J&K Reservation bill in RS

His remarks came in Rajya Sabha after he moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months, starting July 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Barcodes introduced to ensure safety of Amarnath pilgrims

A total of 1617 pilgrims (1174 men, 379 women, 15 children, 49 saints) began their journey to Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal axis and 2800 pilgrims (2321 men, 463 women, 16 children) started from Pahalgam axis, this morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham