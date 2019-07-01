News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

DMK's nominees for Rajya Sabha poll: The DMK on Monday named two party nominees for the Rajya Sabha election, effectively quashing speculations of former prime minister Manmohan Singh being fielded from Tamil Nadu with its support.

BJP's Priyanka Sharma on Supreme Court verdict: West Bengal youth BJP worker Priyanka Sharma, who was jailed for sharing a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday said she is happy that the state government is being held accountable.

Mumbai Monsoon: Due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai, local trains are running later because of water-logging on railway tracks. Several trains have been delayed or cancelled.

Bills in Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday presented two bills in Rajya Sabha. The two bills are – one for the extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir – second for Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Jayalalithaa death: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking more time to file a reply in a case related to the probe into the death of former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

Jammu and Kashmir accident: At least 35 people have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early on Monday morning. The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported.

Kamala Harris in San Francisco: US Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris joined the large crowd and danced at the San Francisco's Pride parade.

