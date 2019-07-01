Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jul 2019 Jayalalithaa death: ...
Nation, Politics

Jayalalithaa death: Apex court allows TN government's plea seeking more time to reply

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
In September 2017, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of the former chief minister.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the state government's request. (Photo: PTI)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the state government's request. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking more time to file a reply in a case related to the probe into the death of former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the state government's request.

 

The apex court had on April 26 stayed the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on an appeal by Apollo Hospitals against an order of the Madras High Court.

The case will now be heard by the Supreme Court after four weeks.

Popularly known as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, where she was treated for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

In September 2017, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of the former chief minister.

Over a year later, the hospital had demanded the constitution of a medical board comprising doctors and medical professionals to examine Jayalalithaa's medical records.

In an affidavit filed before the Arumughaswamy Commission, the hospital had raised the demand citing that errors crept in due to the inability of a typist to comprehend and type correct medical terms.

It had said that words like 'intubation' were recorded as 'incubation' besides other errors.

...
Tags: supreme court, j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


