Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 Heavy rains in Mumba ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains in Mumbai: Water logging, traffic jam reported in Dadar, Palghar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 9:24 am IST
On Monday, at least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.
In multiple tweets, the Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 In multiple tweets, the Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai, local trains are running later because of water-logging on railway tracks. Several trains have been delayed or cancelled.

On Monday, at least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.

 

In multiple tweets, the Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section.

Heavy winds led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on tracks at Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped. Restoration work is on and traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes, Western Railway tweeted.

 

...
India, Maharashtra


