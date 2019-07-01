Heavy rains in Mumbai: Water logging, traffic jam reported in Dadar, Palghar

In multiple tweets, the Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai, local trains are running later because of water-logging on railway tracks. Several trains have been delayed or cancelled.

On Monday, at least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.

In multiple tweets, the Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section.

Western Railway PRO: Due to very heavy rains in Palghar during night, 13 trains have been cancelled, today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety. pic.twitter.com/R7VGydwZG9 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Mumbai: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/eqlTXNuLBZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

#WATCH Mumbai: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/x3fQa0PAnG — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Mumbai: Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/YMvZMGXQUR — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Heavy winds led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on tracks at Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped. Restoration work is on and traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes, Western Railway tweeted.