J&K Congress leaders meet Rahul, discuss upcoming assembly polls

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, along with other state leaders, met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Monday and discussed the upcoming assembly elections.

The delegation discussed the current scenario and reasons behind the Congress' defeat in the state, Mir told.

The leaders also asked Rahul Gandhi to make "necessary changes desired by him without any hesitation".

Apart from Mir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and few other Lok Sabha candidates were also present at the meeting.

This comes as the first meeting between the state unit and party president after the general elections.