Amit Shah tables extension of Prez rule, J&K Reservation bill in RS

His remarks came in Rajya Sabha after he moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months, starting July 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday presented two bills in Rajya Sabha. The two bills are – one for the extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir – second for Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Centre since June 2018, when the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party. The elections for the state will be announced later this year, but before that President’s rule, which is applicable for six-month period, has to be renewed.

His remarks came in Rajya Sabha after he moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months, starting July 3.

He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control.

"The Election Commission after consultations with Jammu and Kashmir administration and all the political parties decided to hold Assembly polls by the end of this year. The Election Commission took this decision in view of religious events like Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra and the prevailing security situation," Shah said.

On the Reservation Bill, the Home Minister said it will benefit 3.50 lakh people residing in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 433 villages in the state including 70 in Kathua, 133 in Samba and 232 in Jammu will be the beneficiaries of the Bill," he said.

Citing the security situation, the Election Commission held a three-phase election for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir, creating history of sorts.

Last month, the commission indicated that it has received a green signal from the state government regarding elections.

