At least 33 dead, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar
Nation, Current Affairs

At least 33 dead, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 10:27 am IST
The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of the hilly district.
The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jammu: At least 33 people have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early on Monday morning. The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported.

Twenty two people have been injured in the attack, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana was quoted as saying by ANI.

 

Kishtwar is around 230 Kms from Jammu.

The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of the hilly district.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, road accident
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


