News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

India on US decision to end preferential trade status: India has described the United States’ decision as ‘unfortunate’ to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country.

Read | 'It is unfortunate': India on US decision to end preferential trade status

New External Affairs Minister greet citizens: Engaging on Twitter for the first time, newly appointed External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday said that he is honoured to be given the responsibility.

Read | 'Proud to follow Sushma Swaraj's footsteps,' says new EAM Jaishankar

Congress Parliamentary Party meeting: The Congress on Saturday re-elected Sonia Gandhi as the Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday. Sonia Gandhi’s name was proposed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and seconded by Jharkhand MP Jothimani S and Kerala MP K Sudhakaran.

Read | We have 52 lawmakers in Parl, will fight BJP every day: Rahul Gandhi

BJP to observe Karnataka: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa was asked by the BJP's central leadership to not destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government.

Read | BJP decides to not destabililise the Karnataka government

Amit Shah dons new role: Amit Shah took charge on Saturday as Home Minister in the Modi government. Nityanand Rai and G Kishan Reddy, who have been named the Ministers of State in the Home Ministry, were with him.

Read | Amit Shah occupies North Block; takes charge as HM