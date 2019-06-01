Cricket World Cup 2019

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jun 1, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

India on US decision to end preferential trade status: India has described the United States’ decision as ‘unfortunate’ to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country.

 

New External Affairs Minister greet citizens: Engaging on Twitter for the first time, newly appointed External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday said that he is honoured to be given the responsibility.

Congress Parliamentary Party meeting: The Congress on Saturday re-elected Sonia Gandhi as the Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday. Sonia Gandhi’s name was proposed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and seconded by Jharkhand MP Jothimani S and Kerala MP K Sudhakaran.

BJP to observe Karnataka: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa was asked by the BJP's central leadership to not destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government.

Amit Shah dons new role: Amit Shah took charge on Saturday as Home Minister in the Modi government. Nityanand Rai and G Kishan Reddy, who have been named the Ministers of State in the Home Ministry, were with him.

