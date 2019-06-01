Cricket World Cup 2019

'It is unfortunate': India on US decision to end preferential trade status

Published Jun 1, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
The response came hours after Trump declared to end India’s designation as a beneficiary nation on June 5.
ndia was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report in January. (Photo: File)
 ndia was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report in January. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India has described as ‘unfortunate’ the United States’ decision to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country.

The response came hours after US President Donald Trump declared to end India’s designation as a beneficiary nation under a key preferential trade programme on June 5.

 

“India had offered resolution on significant US requests to find a mutually acceptable way forward. Unfortunate that this didn’t find acceptance by US,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Trump on Friday said: "I have determined that India has not assured the US that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019."

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Withdrawal by US of the special trade status is a double whammy. India has decided to yield to the pressure of the US and stop purchasing crude oil from Iran. Now our special trade status with the US is gone.”

This decision by the United States will be the first major challenge for the Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal.

India was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report in January.

