BJP decides to not destabililise the Karnataka government

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Tensions between Cong-JD(S) benefitted BJP which won 25 of the 28 LS seats in K'taka while JD(S)-Congress won one seat each.
Yeddyurappa was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
 Yeddyurappa was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said that the leaders of his political quarter have instructed him not to make any move which can destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka. He also informed media that Congress' Siddaramaiah is plotting to get some legislators to defect.

"I have just returned from Delhi. Our leaders have instructed me not to take any move that will scuttle the government in the state. I believe that Siddaramaiah is sending some of his MLAs to me and is trying to take political leverage. We will remain silent for the time being. They may fight with each other and anything can happen. We have been clearly informed not to disturb or made attempts to topple the government," he said while speaking to ANI.

 

Yeddyurappa was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After attending the function at Rashtrapati Bhawan, he held talks with the senior leaders of the party.

The JDS-Congress coalition, which is in power in the state, went through a rough patch during the campaigning of the recently concluded elections.

Congress has 79 MLAs while Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has 37 MLAs in the coalition government holding power in the state.

Tensions between the two parties benefitted the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while both JDS and Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. However, the Karnataka Congress unit had said that there was no threat to the coalition in the state.

