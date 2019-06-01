Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi elected as leader of Congress Parliamentary Party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 11:29 am IST
The meeting was attended by 52 newly-elected LS members of Congress along with its RS members at the Central Hall of Parliament.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh proposed her name. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh proposed her name. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday re-elected Sonia Gandhi as the Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh proposed her name.

The meeting was attended by the 52 newly-elected Lok Sabha members of the Congress along with its Rajya Sabha members at the Central Hall of Parliament.

 

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party! She says, 'we thank the 12.13 Cr voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party'," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The MPs will also elect the Congress leader in Lok Sabha and chalk out the party's strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said.

This was the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended after the CWC meeting on May 25, where he offered to resign from the post of Congress chief.

Read: Congress Parliamentary Party to meet today, likely to elect leader

The CWC, however, rejected his offer and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi


