No language will be imposed on any state: Centre

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar who has framed the new educational policy during his earlier stint at the HRD. (Photo: File)

ew Delhi: The Centre, on Saturday, dismissed apprehensions over the three language formula in the wake of the draft new education policy and said there was no move to impose any language on anyone.

"Only a report has been submitted on the new education policy. Government has not taken any decision on it. It has not even considered it and therefore the misunderstanding that the government has decided on the new education policy is not true," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Javadekar further said, "After we will get the public feedback, then only it will come up before the government. More importantly, the Modi government has always promoted all Indian languages and therefore there is no case of or intention of imposing any language on anybody. We want to promote all Indian languages."

His comments came after a controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu over the draft education policy recommendation favouring a three language formula in school education. Political parties in the state have warned of a language war on the issue.

"It is a draft prepared by the committee on which a decision will be taken only after we get the public feedback," he said.