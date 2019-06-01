Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jun 2019 'No mismatch be ...
Nation, Politics

'No mismatch between VVPAT and EVM', says CMD of Bharat Electronics

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 5:50 pm IST
Any candidate who has doubts about EVMs is free to approach a court after the elections within 45 days.
EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. (Photo: File)
 EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) MV Gowtama, on Saturday, said that no mismatch was reported between votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines during the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Gowtama, who was speaking at BEL's annual press conference here explained the use of EVMs, Gowtama said: "In fact, democracy in India can only survive when we use EVMs. Along with VVPAT machines, EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. If we use paper ballots, then nothing can be done if the rigging takes place."

 

"For all of us, for democracy to survive, I request people in general to publicise the use of EVMs in the polls," he said, adding that any candidate who has doubts about EVMs is free to approach a court after the elections within 45 days. All EVMs are stored in a safe place for the next 45 days."

"BEL has supplied 10 lakh units of EVM to the Election Commission of India," he said.

...
Tags: evm, vvpat
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

They were taken to RDT Hospital in Bathalapalli. Further investigation is currently on. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, 4 injured in clashes between TDP, YSRCP workers in Andhra

A special CBI Court on Saturday granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to Rs 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland chopper deal. (Photo: File)

CBI court grants bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in AgustaWestland

The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor on Indian side to be completed by Sept 30: Punjab minister

Accusing BJP of not taking any steps to prevent the move, Surjewala said, 'The notification came on March 4. But the government did not do anything to prevent it. In future, we could see many more industries, including services, where exports worth USD 28 billion could be significantly affected.' (Photo: File)

Cong attacks BJP on unemployment rise, US ending special trade status for India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this Word Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Twitterati brutally trolls Pakistan for their defeat against West Indies; see tweets

Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Mumbai idli vendor using toilet water, FDA orders enquiry; video goes viral

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

Deccan Queen chugs along the Monkey Hill station between Mumbai and Pune. (Photo: ANI)
 

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name out?

Roadies: Real Heroes. (Photo: Voot)
 

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

It is the first women’s college in Asia which has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. (Photo: Bethune College | Screenshot)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath holds high-level meet

Singh held a held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh at the headquarters of the defence ministry at the Raisina Hills during which he was apprised about the security scenario, officials said. (Photo: ANI)

Didn't say anything wrong: MoS Kishan Reddy on Hyd safe zone for terrorists

Clearing his stand, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that he did not say anything wrong. (Photo: ANI)

Cong will work like 'pride of brave-hearted lions': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul had last week offered to resign from the post of Congress President. (Photo: ANI)

Surjya Narayan Patro elected as Odisha Legislative Assembly speaker

Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro (Photo: Twitter)

Govt willing to fuflil poll promises: Raman Singh lauds Modi cabinet

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham