'Terroristan' Pak calls for UN probe into India's 'war crime' in Kashmir

United Nations: India is the mother of terrorism in South Asia and "a racist and fascist ideology is firmly embedded” in the Narendra Modi government, Pakistan’s Ambassador said in response to External Affair's Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech at UN.

Addressing the UN general assembly on Saturday, Sushma Swaraj slammed Pakistan and said it was the "pre-eminent export factory for terror".

Earlier this week, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for a special envoy to Kashmir while alleging that the "struggle of the people in the region is being brutally suppressed by India".

Swaraj, in her speech said, India has built institutions of learning like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS whereas Pakistan has built terrorist organisations like the LeT, JeM, Haqqani Network and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Lodhi appealed to the UN to expose brutalities of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She also launched an attack on the BJP, referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots and said, "New Delhi’s current political luminaries belong to a political organisation that has the blood of thousands of Muslims of Gujarat on their hands.”

Pakistan's Ambassador told the UN that India is the world's so called largest democracy, but is in fact the largest hypocrisy.

In response to the Swaraj's statements, Pakistan called for international inquiry into India's war crimes in occupied Kashmir.

"If the international community wishes to avoid a dangerous escalation between India and Pakistan, it must call on India to halt its provocations and aggressive actions. It must end the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. It must halt its sponsorship of terrorist groups against Pakistan," Lodhi said.

Given that such responses are normally given by a low level foreign service official, it was quite significant that the top Pakistani diplomat took up the floor to launch a verbal dual against India.

