World, Asia

Pakistan is now Terroristan: India says in strong reply to Pak PM at UNGA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 10:33 am IST
India in its reply also said that Pak must understand that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India.
India in its reply said that Pakistan's current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political career. (Photo: PTI | File)
 India in its reply said that Pakistan's current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political career. (Photo: PTI | File)

Geneva: Pakistan is now "Terroristan", India has said in a strong reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calling for a special envoy to Kashmir while alleging that the "struggle of the people in the region is being brutally suppressed by India".

Addressing the India's Right of Reply during the general debate of 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, India's First Secretary to the UN, Eenam Gambhir, said, "In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror.' Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism." 

In the statement, Gambhir further said, "It is extraordinary that the state which has protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim."

India further said that Pakistan's current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the UN designated terror organisations Lashkar-i-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political career.

India said that Pakistan is a country whose counter terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military town, or protecting them with political careers.

Replying on Pakistan PM's comment that India refuses to implement the unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council, which mandate a UN supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to freely decide their destiny, India said, "Pakistan must understand that State of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India. However much it (Pakistan) scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India's territorial integrity."

India's reply to Pakistan PM's speech at United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Twitter @AkbaruddinIndia) India's reply to Pakistan PM's speech at United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Twitter @AkbaruddinIndia)

India's reply to Pakistan PM's speech at United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Twitter @AkbaruddinIndia) India's reply to Pakistan PM's speech at United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: Twitter @AkbaruddinIndia)

Tags: united nations general assembly, shahid khaqan abbasi, indo-pak ties, kashmir issue, pakistan terrorism
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve


Related Stories

Pak PM stresses on Kashmir issue at UN, requests intervention on ties with India


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
 

7 must do's during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Seoul to resume aid to North, date yet to be cleared

South Koreans have expressed concerns that the aid resumption would distract from efforts to step up sanctions (Photo: Representational Image)

S&P downgrades China’s rating, cites rising debt

The downgrade reflects our assessment that a prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased China’s economic and financial risks (Photo: Representational Image)

This 90-yr-old North Korean spy, jailed for 3 decades, has one last wish

Now activists are mounting a campaign for him and 17 other ageing ex-inmates still loyal to Pyongyang -- the oldest is 94 -- to be allowed to go home.

Philippines President Duterte says his son will be killed if involved in drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's son Paolo Duterte. (Photo: AFP)

North Korea shrugs off Donald Trump’s fiery threat as 'dog's bark'

North Korea has previously threatened pre-emptive attacks on its enemies including South Korea. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham