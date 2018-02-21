Samsung to launch WhatsApp rival Uhssup with Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018

Besides, users who will purchase Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the first one to try their hands on Samsung’s "Uhssup" app.

As the official showcasing of the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 is inching closer day by day with the frequency of leaks seems to be climbing mountains. A new report suggests that the South Korean giant will launch a new social media network app dubbed “Uhssup” which might be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone, slated to launch at MWC 2018.

It seems that Samsung is gradually building its native app ecosystem with apps such as Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass and the Samsung Cloud. According to HeraldCorp, Samsung will soon introduce a location-based app that will let users share their location on the real-time basis and comment on the locations of other users. The service is likely to have messaging capabilities similar to those found on the popular WhatsApp messaging service, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter messaging and other social media services.

Additionally, while earlier report claimed that the tech giant had filed for a trademark of a social network platform dubbed “Uhssup” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the new report suggests that they had registered both “Uhssup” and “Samsung Social” in the domestic Korean market. Moreover, the cited source revealed that this social media service could go live on March 19, 2018.

Besides, users who will purchase Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the first one to try their hands on Samsung’s "Uhssup" app. However, it is not known whether the rumoured social media service will be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone or not.

