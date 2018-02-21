search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Samsung to launch WhatsApp rival Uhssup with Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
It seems that Samsung is gradually building its native app ecosystem with apps such as Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass and the Samsung Cloud.
Besides, users who will purchase Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the first one to try their hands on Samsung’s "Uhssup" app.
 Besides, users who will purchase Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the first one to try their hands on Samsung’s "Uhssup" app.

As the official showcasing of the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 is inching closer day by day with the frequency of leaks seems to be climbing mountains. A new report suggests that the South Korean giant will launch a new social media network app dubbed “Uhssup” which might be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone, slated to launch at MWC 2018.

It seems that Samsung is gradually building its native app ecosystem with apps such as Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass and the Samsung Cloud. According to HeraldCorp, Samsung will soon introduce a location-based app that will let users share their location on the real-time basis and comment on the locations of other users. The service is likely to have messaging capabilities similar to those found on the popular WhatsApp messaging service, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter messaging and other social media services.

 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy X: Here's how to use it

Additionally, while earlier report claimed that the tech giant had filed for a trademark of a social network platform dubbed “Uhssup” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the new report suggests that they had registered both “Uhssup” and “Samsung Social” in the domestic Korean market. Moreover, the cited source revealed that this social media service could go live on March 19, 2018.

Besides, users who will purchase Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the first one to try their hands on Samsung’s "Uhssup" app. However, it is not known whether the rumoured social media service will be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone or not.

Also read: Leaked: Check out the Samsung Galaxy S9 before the world sees it officially

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

Tags: samsung, galaxy s9, whatsapp, mwc 2018, galaxy




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Parents come and ask me how to make their daughters good wrestlers: Sakshi Malik

Asked how she prepares mentally ahead of each bout, the grappler stated it all boiled down to training well. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amitabh Bachchan faces Twitter fury over apparent dig at Harsha Bhogle, commentators

Back in 2016, Bachchan had hit back at Indian commentators following the Men in Blue’s thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the ICC World Twenty20. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman overhears man bragging about cheating girlfriend, uses Facebook to warn her

Meanwhile the search for the cheater is still going on (Photo: Facebook/AFP)
 

Jailed suspected drug dealer hasn’t used loo for 34 days and counting

The 24-year-old Lemarr Chambers has now spent 34 days behind bars while police wait for him to excrete drugs they believe he swallowed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SoundBot portable speaker with QUADIO technology launched

This audio product is a combination of two speakers, which are enabled with master/slave simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity.

Reversal of Obama-era net neutrality rules expected to be published by FCC tomorrow

The approval of Pai’s proposal marked a victory for ISPs like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc and hands them power over what content consumers can access.

Uber CEO sees commercialisation of flying taxis in 5-10 years

Khosrowshahi was speaking at an investor forum in Tokyo on his first visit to Asia as Uber CEO. (Photo: AP)

Malaysian firm adds Islamic certification to cryptocurrency

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, GOLDX involves the issuance of a token backed by physical gold stored in a Singapore vault, and transactions must be completed within a defined time period, Ho said.

PC showrooms witnessing huge demands for cryptomining rigs

Some miners only buy components: a motherboard, graphics processing units, fans, power adapters, a display card and a memory card. (Representative Imgae: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham