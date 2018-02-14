Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.

Samsung has been in the rumour mill since a while and now some newly leaked patents have shed light on what "Galaxy X" might look like and how it might work, as per Sammobile.

Several Samsung patents have been revealed that showcase how the company envisions its foldable smartphone. A recently uncovered patent suggests that the South Korean giant has planned different multi-window UI implementations to make use of the widescreen.

The first illustration shows a vertical implementation of the multi-window UI for video calls. On the top, the image shows the video feed of the video call that is ensuing, while the bottom showcases several images, offering different functions to the bottom display when the phone is held vertically.

The second patent showcases a different multi-window UI for the rear camera of the device, as per the cited source. The camera interface is split into two half similar to the UI for video calls, but here the orientation of the foldable smartphone is horizontal. The image explains that on the left side of the screen users can change picture quality settings, meanwhile, the right side shows the picture that is being captured by the rear camera sensor.

The other patents suggest that the foldable smartphone could also have different aspect ratios than those taken using traditional handsets. To address that, the South Korean giant might develope multi-window software features that will make sure that the content is fitted across both screens without getting distorted, according to the patent.

The patents below show a couple of UX/UI ideas by Samsung, a foldable phone that has an all-screen design, as per cited source cited source.

As of now, it is not known whether any of the designs in the patents will come to the handset. Samsung files hundreds of patent applications every year with many of them never turned into a reality. The Galaxy X is expected to show up either sometime this year or next year.