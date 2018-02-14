search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 7:32 am IST
A newly leaked patents have shed light on what “Galaxy X” might look like and how it might work.
The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.

Samsung has been in the rumour mill since a while and now some newly leaked patents have shed light on what “Galaxy X” might look like and how it might work, as per Sammobile. The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making heads turn.

Several Samsung patents have been revealed that showcase how the company envisions its foldable smartphone. A recently uncovered patent suggests that the South Korean giant has planned different multi-window UI implementations to make use of the widescreen.

 

The first illustration shows a vertical implementation of the multi-window UI for video calls. On the top, the image shows the video feed of the video call that is ensuing, while the bottom showcases several images, offering different functions to the bottom display when the phone is held vertically.

Samsung Galaxy X illustration

(Photo: Sammobile)

The second patent showcases a different multi-window UI for the rear camera of the device, as per the cited source. The camera interface is split into two half similar to the UI for video calls, but here the orientation of the foldable smartphone is horizontal. The image explains that on the left side of the screen users can change picture quality settings, meanwhile, the right side shows the picture that is being captured by the rear camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy X illustration

Samsung Galaxy X illustration

(Photo: Sammobile)

The other patents suggest that the foldable smartphone could also have different aspect ratios than those taken using traditional handsets. To address that, the South Korean giant might develope multi-window software features that will make sure that the content is fitted across both screens without getting distorted, according to the patent.

Samsung Galaxy X illustration

(Photo: Sammobile)

The patents below show a couple of UX/UI ideas by Samsung, a foldable phone that has an all-screen design, as per cited source cited source.

Samsung Galaxy X illustration

Samsung Galaxy X illustration

(Photo: Sammobile)

Also read: Here’s Samsung’s answer to iPhone X’s notch

As of now, it is not known whether any of the designs in the patents will come to the handset. Samsung files hundreds of patent applications every year with many of them never turned into a reality. The Galaxy X is expected to show up either sometime this year or next year.

Tags: samsung, galaxy x, foldable smartphones




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opener, Wankhede to host final

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Boy in China stabs himself in face while running around with scissors

The boy was running around when he tripped and fell with his face landing on the sharp object (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Book review Change Me: A refreshing take on transforming the body and mind

Jasmin takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and eventual transformation through the life of Amit to help them realise that change is as easy as one wants it to be. (Facebook/ Jasmin Waldmann)
 

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Apple’s new speaker making an unwelcome mark in some homes

The company said the marks will often “go away” after a few days if moved the speaker somewhere else.

Blockchain technology to be the future of digital transactions

While the ripples for the blockchain tech started with the disruptive rise of crypto-currencies, and in particular bitcoin, the underlying technology itself is going to seep into a broad range of industries. (Photo: Pexels)

Mi mi mi: super fans of China's Xiaomi stoke IPO ambitions

Xiaomi products help control the windows, doors and lights from an app on his Xiaomi smartphone.

Google to debut emails that automatically update

Users could see automatically updated flight information in a booking confirmation email. They could fill out surveys without leaving a message or review close-up shots of products in a marketing pitch without opening a browser window.

Telegram app targeted by crypto mining malware, Kaspersky Lab says

Kaspersky Lab said clues found in the code indicate connections to Russian cybercriminals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham