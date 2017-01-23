Sports, Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for India-England T20Is

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have been crucial for India, picking up 56 wickets between themselves in the 5-match Test series against England.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested, keeping the upcoming Bangladesh and Australia series in mind. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Star Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be rested for the three-match T20I series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that both Ashwin and Jadeja will be rested for the three T20I matches, making way for second-rung spinners Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool.

The duo starred for Team India in the five-match Test series against England, which the home side won 4-0. The two combined to take a total of 56 wickets in the five-match Test series.

The three T20I series between India and England is set to get underway on Thursday, January 26, when India celebrates its Republic Day.

England have so far had a disappointing outing in India, losing the Test series 4-0, and suffering a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series.

India, who have dominated the Three Lions so far, will want to preserve their main spinners for the upcoming series against Bangladesh and Australia, next month.

