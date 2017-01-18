Sports, Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin bats for Jallikattu, appeals for peaceful protest

Published Jan 18, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Thousands of supporters across Tamil Nadu are protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.
Ashwin tweeted that unity, peace and resolve will show the plea of protestors in the right way. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: While the state wide protests against the ban on Jallikattu continue in Tamil Nadu, star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in the support of the protestors.

The local boy took to Twitter to express his support for the peaceful protest. The cricketer wrote that unity, peace and resolve will show their plea in the right way. Ashiwn tweeted, “Wonderful to see protest in a peaceful way in Tamil Nadu.Request to maintain peace in your passion.Peaceful protest will be a lesson for all.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also requested for peace in the state, he tweeted, “Wonderful to see protest in a peaceful way in Tamil Nadu.Request to maintain peace in your passion.Peaceful protest will be a lesson for all.”

