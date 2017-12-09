search on deccanchronicle.com
Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Dec 9, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Indian team will be touring South Africa immediately after the current series against Sri Lanka.
While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India's tour of South Africa.
 While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India’s tour of South Africa. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Amidst the marriage speculation with Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will travel to South Africa during Indian team's tour that country, it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources, she applied for her visa (short term tourist category) in Mumbai on 22nd November and the same was processed on 24th November.

 

Read: Adelaide Oval's CEO calls Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to celebrate wedding at venue

According to the latest information, her passport has been delivered to her agent at Flora Fountain office in Mumbai recently.  

Indian team will be touring South Africa immediately after the current series against Sri Lanka. The team will leave for South Africa on 27th December night or on the morning of 28th December.

Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head abroad amidst wedding reports in Italy

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and 3 Twnety20 matches. The first Test begins in Newlands, Cape Town on January 5, 2018.

Read: BCCI announce Team India squad for Sri Lanka T20s, South Africa Test tour

Anushka will be in South Africa for one or two Test matches and may return before the ODI series.

Tags: anushka sharma, virat kohli, south africa vs india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

