Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head abroad amidst wedding reports in Italy

Mumbai: Amidst rumours of Team India captain Virat Kohli’s marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma next week, the duo have left for Switzerland on Thursday night.

According to India Today, the 29-year-old Virat was seen wearing a jacket, covering half his face with a hood.

While Virat boarded the flight from New Delhi, Anushka departed from Mumbai.

#WATCH: Anushka Sharma and her family spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, last night, amid speculations of wedding in Italy pic.twitter.com/fLA1SM2NDz — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Amidst the speculations, Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson had recently denied about the rumours, saying that there was no truth about it.

The Delhi batsman has been in a relationship with the Bollywood actress for quite some time now, and Kohli has been sharing some photos of the duo together on social media.

After leading the Men in Blue to a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded Test series, Virat Kohli will take break from cricket to prepare for India’s tour of South Africa in January. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will lead the side for the limited-overs series against the Islanders in the absence of Kohli.