Virat Kohli’s India aim to wrap up Australian innings quickly to revive hopes of a win against Steve Smith and Co in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: India’s task on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia is cut out; dismiss the visitors well below 300 and then start building the innings in a way where Steve Smith and Co will have to chase at least 200 runs with a lot of batting to be done on Day 5.

Australia, who will resume play on the overnight score of 237/6, would want to dash Virat Kohli and Co’s plans and build a big first innings lead to deny India a chance to seal a come-from-behind win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, with Indian bowlers bowling their hearts out and the pitch offering variable bounce; it will not be an easy task for Australia as Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc begin proceedings on Day 3.

LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3

With the Indian bowlers bowling their hearts out and the pitch offering variable bounce; it will not be an easy task for Australia to secure a big lead with ease on Day 3 of the second Test.
 

