LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

Sports, Cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 4:29 pm IST
Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP)
Durban: South Africa win the toss and elect to bat. Here is how both the teams line-up for today.

Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well. We have got such a balance in our side that we can bowl the opposition side. We have two wrist spinners, Bumrah and Bhuvi. Kedar with his part-timers bowls a few overs as well. We are a side which chases well. It has been a wonderful last few days for us. We will certainly start more confident in the ODI series compared to the Tests.

Preview: In a clash of top two ODI teams, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will square off against Faf du Plessis' South Africa in the first match of the six-ODI series at the Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. 

While India lost the Test series 2-1, Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after winning the final Test match in Johannesburg. The Indian side sealed a 63-run win pitch which was rated "poor" by International Cricket Council.

While South Africa are currently enjoying a 17-match winning streak in ODIs in their backyard, Indian side, which will see a return of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will look to tame the Proteas and break the streak.

India have a poor ODI record in South Africa, having won only won 5 out of 27 ODIs played against South Africa in South Africa. To add to it, India have never won a bilateral series in South Africa or beaten the hometeam at Durban in ODI cricket.

With 2019 ICC World cup just 14 months away, this series will be an ideal start to their preparations for the mega event. India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment this year. They play six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals here, a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and then three ODIs and three T20Is in England.

India come into the series after beating Sri Lanka in the ODI series 2-1. Virat Kohli, who missed the limited-overs series ODIs and T20s against the Island nation, will look to hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be without experienced AB de Villers, who will be out of the first three games due to a finger injury he sustained during the third Test in Johannesburg. Aiden Markram has been called in as the replacement and could get a look in at the number 4 spot in the batting order.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Also check - South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo

Tags: live cricket score, south africa vs india, durban odi, virat kohli, faf du plessis
Location: South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal, Durban


LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

