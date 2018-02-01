LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP)

Durban: South Africa win the toss and elect to bat. Here is how both the teams line-up for today.

SA have won the toss and will bat first in the 1st @Momentum_za ODI v India. After the overnight rain, it's turned out to be a wonderful day in Durban #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/b9f6ao1zu2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well. We have got such a balance in our side that we can bowl the opposition side. We have two wrist spinners, Bumrah and Bhuvi. Kedar with his part-timers bowls a few overs as well. We are a side which chases well. It has been a wonderful last few days for us. We will certainly start more confident in the ODI series compared to the Tests.

Rahane back in the ODI XI. The search for Number 4 gets another candidate. Two wrist spinners too. Interesting choice given the conditions. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 1, 2018

Both teams pretty similar in balance. Think India have the edge in bowling but South Africa have a fantastic batting record at home so that evens things out. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2018

Preview: In a clash of top two ODI teams, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will square off against Faf du Plessis' South Africa in the first match of the six-ODI series at the Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

While India lost the Test series 2-1, Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after winning the final Test match in Johannesburg. The Indian side sealed a 63-run win pitch which was rated "poor" by International Cricket Council.

While South Africa are currently enjoying a 17-match winning streak in ODIs in their backyard, Indian side, which will see a return of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will look to tame the Proteas and break the streak.

Who do you think will take the ODI trophy home? #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/TQBVp5VNpL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2018

India have a poor ODI record in South Africa, having won only won 5 out of 27 ODIs played against South Africa in South Africa. To add to it, India have never won a bilateral series in South Africa or beaten the hometeam at Durban in ODI cricket.

With 2019 ICC World cup just 14 months away, this series will be an ideal start to their preparations for the mega event. India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment this year. They play six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals here, a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and then three ODIs and three T20Is in England.

India come into the series after beating Sri Lanka in the ODI series 2-1. Virat Kohli, who missed the limited-overs series ODIs and T20s against the Island nation, will look to hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be without experienced AB de Villers, who will be out of the first three games due to a finger injury he sustained during the third Test in Johannesburg. Aiden Markram has been called in as the replacement and could get a look in at the number 4 spot in the batting order.

The sun's out here at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead☀ Conditions looking perfect ahead of this 1st @Momentum_za ODI🔥🔥🔥#SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/3AFOk8SW7F — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.