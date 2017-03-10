Nation, Politics

LIVE Manipur Assembly election results 2017: Mixed predictions for BJP, Cong

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Incumbent chief minister Okram Ibiobi Singh will face a tough fight in his own Thoubal constituency against Irom Sharmila.
Incumbent Ibobi Singh, Irom Sharmila and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
MANIPUR [0 / 60]
BJP+
INC
AITMC
Others
0
0
0
0



Imphal: The fate of 210 candidates who are in fray for 60 seats in Manipur Assembly will be decided today. The counting of votes to start from 8 am onwards at 12 centres and the trends would start coming in from 11 am.

The exit polls for north eastern state have thrown up an uncertain mandate. C-Voter- India TV said the BJP would emerge as single largest bagging at least 28 seats, whereas Axis – India Today predicted Congress will retain power with full majority.

New entrant Irom Sharmila, who was on fast for 16 years to repeal AFSPA from the state, is fighting from 5 seats with newly lunched party Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

After success in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, BJP is trying their luck in Manipur. The star campaigner for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies had promised to break the economic blockade which state faces under the Congress regime.  

Meanwhile, the incumbent chief minister Okram Ibiobi Singh will face a tough fight in his own Thoubal constituency against Irom Sharmila.

Congress emerged as the lone giant in Manipur Assembly Polls in 2012 and achieved a hat trick win by securing 42 of the 60 seats in the state. It was sweet victory for Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh as the party got 42.42 vote share.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) came second with 7 seats and 17% vote share. BJP could not make a mark in the state and did not win a single seat.

In the 2014 general elections too, Congress reigned supreme and won both the seats in Manipur.

election results 2017

