LIVE Uttarakhand Assembly election results 2017: A BJP-Cong showdown

A majority of exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will wrest power from the ruling Congress.
Dehradun: The results of the single-phased assembly polls held earlier last month in Uttarakhand will be announced today.

The major fight will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and incumbent Congress candidates. Notably, both parties had faced internal political tussles before the polls. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party have fielded candidates in 69 and 21 seats respectively.

A majority of exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will wrest power from Congress. The party has been pegged to bag around 40-50 seats by India Today and Chanakya exit polls. However, C-Voter has predicted a tie between the two parties.

Voting was held in all 70 constituencies of the state. The state saw a voter turnout of 65.64% with 637 candidates in the fray. 

In 2012, the BJP tried to cash in on former chief minister BC Khanduri’s clean image but bagged 31 of the 70 seats putting Congress in the driver’s seat. The Grand Old Party had emerged as the single largest party with 32 seats and 33.79% vote share, the BJP lost with a very small margin and got 33.13% vote share.

The BSP could only win in three seats of the 70 it contested, with 12.19 vote share.

In the 2014 general elections, BJP cast its spell on Uttarakhand and won all five seats form the state with 55.30% vote share.

