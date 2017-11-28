search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mitra, Made in India robot, greets Modi, Ivanka at GES 2017 in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2017, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 8:47 pm IST
It was Mitra, who announced the inauguration of the summit, after Modi and Ivanka pressed a button on the robot.
Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and White House advisor Ivanka Trump at the summit. (Photo: Twitter/NITI Ayog)
 Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and White House advisor Ivanka Trump at the summit. (Photo: Twitter/NITI Ayog)

Hyderabad: At the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and White House advisor Ivanka Trump were greeted by ‘Made in India’ robot, named Mitra.

Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics, interacted with Modi and Ivanka at the summit.

CEO of Invento Robotics, Balaji Viswanathan, and his team of 14 members deployed two bots at the event, but it was Mitra that welcomed the Prime Minister and daughter of US President Donald Trump on the stage at the summit.

It was Mitra, who announced the inauguration of the summit, after Modi and Ivanka pressed a button on the robot.

A branch of Canara Bank in Bengaluru had been using the services of Mitra.

Also read: At Hyderabad global meet, Modi and Ivanka extol the 'shakti' of women

Ivanka is in India to attend the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Modi, who earlier on Tuesday launched the Hyderabad metro rail services, inaugurated the summit, a three-day event, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre along with Ivanka.

Tags: global entrepreneurship summit, ges 2017, narendra modi, ivanka trump, mitra, made in india robot
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: iPhone X FaceID hacked using 3D printed face, again

Vietnamese cybersecurity firm Bkav, who previously created a mask that was capable of breaching Face ID, has come up with another project that it calls ‘artificial twin’ and demonstrates that it’s very easy to bypass the biometric system on the new flagship.
 

Scientists reveal the best ways to deal with children's fussy eating habits

Children are always fussy when it comes to food, and parents do their best to outsmart, trick or persuade them into eating all foods without bias. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First ever surgery using a robot will help cancer survivor finally conceive

The woman who wishes to not be identified had her eggs removed at the age of 15. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

13-yr-old entrepreneur from Australia gets limelight at global biz summit, Hyderabad

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh. (Photo: Naveena Ghanate)
 

Salman unhappy with condom ad featuring Bipasha, Karan on Bigg Boss, gets it removed

Salman Khan becomes the latest to bring advertisement featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the news.
 

Here's how Meghan Markle stays in shape while enjoying her pizza and wine

Megan Markle uses coconut oil for everything from skin to hair and cooking (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India can grow by USD 150 bn in 3 yrs if it halves labour gender gap: Ivanka

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor to the White House, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Modi running away from discussion on failed promises: Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma says Modi was making emotional statements in Gujarat to run away from discussions on failed promises. (Photo: PTI)

At Hyderabad global meet, Modi and Ivanka extol the 'shakti' of women

Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Cartoonist Bala in legal soup yet again, another FIR filed

Tamil Nadu-based cartoonist Bala portrayed the chief minister covering his private parts with money, while a person lay burning in front of them. (File photo)

Kerala 'love jihad': Hadiya's father says 'happy with SC order, wanted her to study'

Hadiya’s father KM Ashokan also refuted the allegations that he abused his daughter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham