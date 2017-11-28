At Hyderabad global meet, Modi and Ivanka extol the 'shakti' of women

Hyderabad: Woman is shakti and only when she is empowered do cultures and countries begin to thrive, was the resonant theme in the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump as they inaugurated the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

The annual business meet -- its eighth edition this year and co-hosted by the United States and India -- is being held for the first time in South Asia. The theme for the three-day summit beginning Tuesday is "Women First, Prosperity for All".

In her keynote address, Ivanka Trump congratulated India on its 70th anniversary of Independence, now "the world's fastest growing economy -- that will continue to grow under the leadership of Narendra Modi". "Indian spacecraft has travelled to moon and to Mars. The people of India inspire us all," she said.

Ivanka thanked the Prime Minister and said, "Thank you PM Modi for joining us today for making India a symbol of democracy and beacon of hope for India."

On PM Modi's humble beginnings, she said: "From your childhood selling tea to your election as India's Prime Minister, you have proven transformational change is possible." "India has a friend in the White House," she stressed.

Further praising the efforts of PM Modi, Ivanka said, "What you are achieving here (in India) is truly extraordinary."

Ivanka said she was happy to be in Hyderabad, which is emerging as the innovation hub of India. Ivanka said, "It's incredible to be in this ancient city (Hyderabad) brimming with technology." On a lighter note she said, "Hyderabad tech centres may even outshine your world-famous biriyani."

She egged on women entrepreneurs to march forward, talking about how women have come forward in the last decade to become entrepreneurs. "The progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women," she said.

A woman entrepreneur herself, Ivanka said she was excited to see so many women entrepreneurs under one roof. "I am proud to see that for the first time a majority of 1,500 women entrepreneurs are participating in such an event," she said.

"Only when women are empowered to thrive, will our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential," Ivanka said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the inaugural speech. He said this summit's focus on women made this edition unique. He said: "In Indian mythology, woman is the incarnation of shakti. Our history is full of women of remarkable talent and determination."

Recalling the contribution of women in India, the Prime Minister said, "Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life. Our space programmes, including the Mars Orbiter Mission, have had immense contribution from women scientists. Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, both of Indian origin, have been part of US space missions."

"Three out of four oldest High Courts in India are now headed by women judges. Our sportswomen have done the country proud. This very city of Hyderabad is home to Saina nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Sania Mirza, who have brought laurels to India," the Prime Minister added.

He added, "We have pushed more and more women into grassroots decision-making." The Prime Minister said women in India continue to lead in different walks of life.

Talking about the Atal Innovation Mission, Modi said the government is opening Tinkering Labs in more than 900 schools to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among children.

Praising the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi said, "A historic overhaul of the taxation system has been recently undertaken, bringing in the GST across the country."

The Prime Minister invited investors to invest in India and said, "To my entrepreneur friends across the world, I would like to say come make in India, invest in India, for India and for the world."

"The summit is being held for the first time in South Asia. It brings together, leading investors, entrepreneurs, academicians, think-tanks and other stake holders to propel the global entrepreneurship ecosystem," Modi said.

"The power to think differently and ahead of times for the betterment of mankind is what sets entrepreneurs apart. I see that power in India's young generation today. I see 800 million potential entrepreneurs who can make our world a better place," the Prime Minister said.

He said, "Government scheme - Startup India is a comprehensive action plan to provide support to startups. More than 70 million loans have been transferred to women entrepreneurs."

Addressing the summit, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "I have no doubt that under the leadership of PM Modi and President Trump India and US relations will reach new heights and contribute to global peace and prosperity."

Sushma Swaraj said, "I am 'chinamma' of Telangana, that's why I can say that it is a perfect mix of traditionalism and modernisation."

The External Affairs Minister said, "I would like to thank Ivanka Trump, co-host of this summit. She represents energy and spirit of an entrepreneur that characterizes the youth of today. I am sure her presence will inspire women entrepreneurs from India and across the world."

Speaking first, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the 'ease of business' atmosphere this country now boasts of. On Telangana's policies he said: "All approvals for investment are to be given in 15 days here. If it doesn’t come through, it is deemed to have been given."

The venue was the splendorous Hyderabad International Convention Centre in HITEC City, which has a seating capacity of 1500 delegates.

The location of 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

Before the event, three giant screens ran ‘Incredible India’ videos, showcasing the uniqueness of the country’s different states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief one-on-one meeting with Ivanka Trump before the summit inauguration. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also met Ivanka, who leads the 350-member US delegation to the business meet.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both Sushma Swaraj and Ivanka Trump had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment.

This will be the first GES in which women are expected to be majority (52.5 per cent) of the participants. The theme of this year's summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian government to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said.

The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors -- energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to Kant.