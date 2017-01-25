Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu protest: Over 170 arrested for Monday’s riots

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Police said at least 117 MTC buses and 64 police vehicles and scores of privates vehicles were damaged in violence on Monday.
Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday.
 Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai: A day after large scale violence marred the culmination of the peaceful Jallikattu protest, police on Tuesday arrested 170 people in connection with Monday’s incidents in various parts of the city. Except Kamarajar Salai near Marina, traffic flow was normal across the city and all establishments functioned normally on Tuesday.

Though the police had registered 51 cases against at least 500 people, only 173 persons were remanded to judicial custody till Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said at least 117 MTC buses and 64 police vehicles and scores of privates vehicles were damaged in violence on Monday, the day, which witnessed pitched battles between police and anti-social elements in the guise of ‘supporters’ of jallikattu protesters.

Of the 64 police vehicles damaged or burnt, 58 were bikes and the rest four-wheelers.  Two fire service vehicles and one prison vehicle were also damaged in the Monday’s violence.

Tags: jallikattu protest, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: NHRC notice to TN police after videos show violence by cops

The Commission observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights.
24 Jan 2017 7:54 PM
There should be an investigation into whether some renegade members of the police force also indulged in arson. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu crackdown: Demand now for probe into 'renegade' cop action

Chennai top cop is convinced the video is morphed, but did some policemen take law into their own hands?
24 Jan 2017 2:12 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
The premiere of the 25 January release 'Kaabil' saw a significant turnout of Bollywood stars late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out to watch Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
Salman Khan held a bash at his residence late Monday for Matin Rey Tangu, the new addition in the cast of his film 'Tubelight'. Several celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan throws bash to welcome new member to Tubelight
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sidharth, Sunny, Govinda, other stars delightfully step out
Shahid Kapoor was seen on the sets of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film directed by Majid Majidi, which kicked off on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic as brother Ishaan makes film debut
Rakesh Roshan threw a bash for the team of his upcoming film 'Kaabil' on Sunday where numerous celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik parties with Sussanne, Yami and Kaabil team
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka: Aunt pricks 14-year-old’s eyes with pin

She was assaulted by her aunt Muniyamma alias Annapoorna. (Representational image)
 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MPs, MLAs to Amit Shah: Act against Eshwarappa

Former chief minister and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and former deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa in happier times

Karnataka: Brother Satish did it to Ramesh?

Satish Jarkiholi

Hyderabad: Lift firm faulted, fined by consumer forum

The consumer forum ruled that Esskay had to compensate the complainant for its act of deficiency in service and ordered Rs 1 lakh in compensation and Rs 3000 towards costs.

Hyderabad: Filed for divorce? Hear a lecture on waste first

n GHMC commissioner is confident this will stop India from going the West way. But many are mocking the plan (Photo: Representational Image)

Republic Day: Cops beef up security in Hyderabad

Roof top security teams, dog and bomb detection squads have also been deployed. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham