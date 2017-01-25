Jallikattu protest: Over 170 arrested for Monday’s riots

Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai: A day after large scale violence marred the culmination of the peaceful Jallikattu protest, police on Tuesday arrested 170 people in connection with Monday’s incidents in various parts of the city. Except Kamarajar Salai near Marina, traffic flow was normal across the city and all establishments functioned normally on Tuesday.

Though the police had registered 51 cases against at least 500 people, only 173 persons were remanded to judicial custody till Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said at least 117 MTC buses and 64 police vehicles and scores of privates vehicles were damaged in violence on Monday, the day, which witnessed pitched battles between police and anti-social elements in the guise of ‘supporters’ of jallikattu protesters.

Of the 64 police vehicles damaged or burnt, 58 were bikes and the rest four-wheelers. Two fire service vehicles and one prison vehicle were also damaged in the Monday’s violence.