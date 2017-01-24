Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: NHRC notice to TN police after videos show cops committing arson

ANI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:02 pm IST
The Commission observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights.
Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports that after the passage of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the State Assembly, the state police, without any prior caution, resorted to beating, arresting and damaging private property in order to disperse a large number of people gathered at landmark places in Chennai in support of Jallikattu.

It has taken a serious view of the unprovoked police excesses and has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Government of Tamil Nadu and Chennai Police Commissioner calling for reports in the matter within two weeks.

The Commission observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights.

“Visuals on television news channels as well as videos on social media show that police set on fire huts, autos, motor cycles, vegetable shops on streets and other properties in streets in Chennai. Bleeding students ran for their life. Police even entered into the houses and started beating people indiscriminately. The police blocked the major routes leading to Marina Beach as well as Chennai city,” the Commission observed.

The people of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai, had been conducting protests over a week demanding conducting of 'Jallikattu', a sport associated with 'Pongal' festival reflecting Tamil culture.

Tags: national human rights commission (nhrc), jallikattu video, jallikattu police video, jallikattu agitation, jallikattu protests, jallikattu marina beach
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

There should be an investigation into whether some renegade members of the police force also indulged in arson. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu crackdown: Demand now for probe into 'renegade' cop action

Chennai top cop is convinced the video is morphed, but did some policemen take law into their own hands?
24 Jan 2017 2:12 PM
Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Jallikattu: Twitterati share videos showing cops beating women, burning rickshaws

The traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu or bull-taming, raised concerns of animal rights groups over the cruelty to the bulls.
24 Jan 2017 1:30 PM
Kamal Haasan during the press conference on Tuesday.

‘Hope cops seen in videos are not real’: Kamal Haasan on Jallikattu violence

The superstar has been raising his voice strongly in support of the controversial sport.
24 Jan 2017 12:32 PM
A protestor holds a placard supporting Jallikattu at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

After TN govt passes bill, Centre to withdraw notification on Jallikattu

Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the SC seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation come up.
24 Jan 2017 4:30 PM
Police forcefully remove pro jallikattu protesters from the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore (Photo: DC)

Violence erupts as police curb pro-jallikattu protesters in Kovai

As the protesters refused to leave the agitation venue despite appeals by police, they were evacuated forcefully from there.
24 Jan 2017 6:31 AM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
 

Xiaomi loses trump card, Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
 

Twitterati slam Government advisory to disabled people during national anthem

The advisory called for training disabled people to respect national anthem (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi confirms Nougat for Redmi Note 4, get it here

The Redmi Note 4 comes preinstalled with the company’s own MIUI operating system based on Android Marshmallow, which the company has confirmed to update to Android Nougat within the oncoming weeks.
 

People share the most bizarre sex advice they ever got

Redditors shared some of the worst sex advice they have got from people. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: Akhilesh excludes Shivpal from SP's star campaigners list

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Ram temple will be built if BJP wins full majority in UP: Keshav Maurya

BJP UP Chief Keshav Maurya. (Photo: PTI)

ED questions officials of Zakir Naik's organisation IRF

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (Photo: Facebook)

Tail of Jet Airways plane hits ground on landing in Dhaka

In a detailed statement, Jet Airways also said the crew of the flight has been placed off roster in order to assist with the investigation as a standard practice. (Photo: File)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India may be delayed: officials

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham