search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Kagiso Rabada along with South Africa team celebrates fall of Murali Vijay's wicket (Photo: BCCI) Live score| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: Murali Vijay departs, India lose second wicket
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Protesters take to streets, block roads ahead of 'Padmaavat' release

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Violent protests by groups like Rajput Karni Sena were reported from different parts of the country.
Protesters block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against release of 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: ANI)
 Protesters block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against release of 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Just a day before the much-awaited release of ‘Padmaavat’, security has been heightened outside theatres across Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Violent protests by groups like Rajput Karni Sena were reported from different parts of the country. Karni Sena has vowed to block the release of ‘Padmaavat’ in defiance of Supreme Court orders.

 

"We are adamant on our stand that this film 'Padmaavat' should be banned, there should be a self imposed curfew by people," said Rajput Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

  • Protests near the national capital:

Protesters blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway agitating against the release of 190-crore Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmaavat.’

Besides Delhi-Jaipur highway, protesters also gathered on the Delhi-Ajmer highway and burnt tyres. Sporadic violence was reported from Rajasthan's Sikar, where a bus was stoned.

Protesters block Delhi-Jaipur highway agitating against 'Padmaavat' release. (Photo: ANI)Protesters block Delhi-Jaipur highway agitating against 'Padmaavat' release. (Photo: ANI)

  • Protests in Haryana:

Protesters in Haryana blocked the Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against the film.

In Gurgaon, the state administration has banned people armed with weapons and other objects "capable of causing injury" near movie theatres. Protests with slogans and placards have also been banned within a 200-metre radius till Sunday.

Protesters burn tyres, block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against release of 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: ANI)Protesters burn tyres, block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against release of 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: ANI)

  • Protests in Gujarat:

On Tuesday, a mall was vandalised at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Despite the state government promising security for the film's release on Friday, policemen were outnumbered on Tuesday evening by a mob that burnt vehicles and smashed shop windows at the mall.

Wrecked cars and scooters lay around the mall in piles on Wednesday morning.

  • Protests in Uttar Pradesh:

Report of protest was received from Uttar Pradesh too, where the agitators in Mathura stopped a train at Bhuteshwar railway station.

Mobs went on a rampage in Muzaffarnagar. In Kanpur, agitated members of a fringe group barged into a mall demanding a complete ban on the film. They tore film posters, damaged property and manhandled the mall staff, the police said.

With the rise in spate of protests and violence in various parts of the country many cinema owners have said they will not show the film, despite the Supreme Court ordering states to screen the movie.

Security has also been tightened in Chittorgarh ahead of the release of ‘Padmaavat’.

Tags: padmaavat release, protests, road blockade, rajput karni sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Footage of deformed cow helplessly staggering around on 2 feet triggers outrage

The animal just wanders around as it is visibly confused and in pain (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone leak: 18:9 LCD display with FaceID and more

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo predicted that the 6.1-inch iPhone will apparently be a mid-range handset and will come with a price tag of $700 or $800 in the US.
 

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

This issue is present on the Android as well as iOS app and seems to be indeed dangerous.
 

Apple HomePod goes on sale, to start shipping in the US from February 9

Apple HomePod smart speaker with Siri voice assistant in black, It is priced at $349.
 

Ursula K Le Guin, legendary sci fi and fantasy author dies

Earthsea series spoke about an apprentice sorcerer who fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube yoga sensation reveals the power of finding your flow

Adriene Mishler is the star of the popular Youtube channel ‘Yoga With Adriene’. (Photo Credit: Yoga With Adriene)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan calls TN govt anti-poor as protests over bus fare hike enter 5th day

(Photo: File)

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case asks SC to recall its 1999 order

In his application, AG Perarivalan has said he is languishing in jail for the past 26 years. (Photo: File | ANI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail in Chaibasa Treasury case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine has been imposed on him by the Special CBI court in Ranchi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Contest between Allah, Lord Rama for Bantwal seat, says K'taka BJP MLA

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, representing Karkala in the assembly, said 'This election is a question of Hindu self esteem'. (Photo: Facebook)

From 'Look East' to 'Act East', India shifts policy as ASEAN leaders arrive

India-ASEAN commemorative summit will mark 25 years of India's ties with the Southeast Asian bloc. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham