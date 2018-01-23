search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Padmaavat movie review: Pretty looking drama that's gripping but not too exhilarating

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAYUR SANAP
Published Jan 23, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
This Bhansali magnum opus is the kind of film that tries too hard to get your attention in the runtime of almost three hours.
'Padmaavat' is based on the epic poem Padmavat written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.
 'Padmaavat' is based on the epic poem Padmavat written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.
Rating:

Director:  Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka.

 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is the most ambitious film to emerge from Bollywood's stable in quite a while. It is based on the legend of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in 'Padmavat,' an Awadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.

I seldom feel this way about a Bollywood film, but sitting in my seat watching Padmaavat, I felt privileged as a moviegoer. Privileged that such a film has been made about Rajput pride, and privileged that it has been made in our times that only glorifies the Rajputs.

Padmaavat is essentially a love story of Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), a very beautiful princess of Singhal and Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor), King of Mevar. Their love at first sight quickly translates into the King's second marriage. A power obsessed Mughal emperor Alauddin Khilji (Singh) hears about Padmavati, who ultimately calls for a war on Mevar to capture her.

'Padmaavat' is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is also the first Indian film to be released in IMAX 3D.Padmaavat is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is also the first Indian film to be released in IMAX 3D.

Deepika Padukone delivers an alright performance. She looks ethereal - a compliment that she has heard many times before, especially in Bhansali's last two movies. Here, she has minimum dialogues to deliver, and she lets her extremely expressive eyes do the talking. Shahid Kapoor gives an earnest performance; it is a very controlled performance from his part and he owns literally every scene he is in. Also, Deepika and Shahid's chemistry is ravishing. They sizzle in every scene they are in together. Ranveer Singh as the menacing Khilji is effective in parts, but overall, his performance is too loud. Padmaavat is certainly not his best work, but it offers ample evidence of his growth.

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the still from 'Padmaavat'.Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the still from 'Padmaavat'.

The supporting cast has done a fine job too - especially Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari. A slight regret is that Sarbh should have had a stronger personality for his background, but it is does not impact the movie in any way.

Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the still from 'Padmaavat'.Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the still from 'Padmaavat'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his most courageous film yet, but sadly the results are not very impressive. The film that is a war epic, love story, and costume drama, all in one, is bogged down by mediocre execution. Much will be said about the film's daunting length, and the truth is, it could have been shorter. I can think of at least two subplots that could have been judiciously trimmed. It's the kind of film that tries too hard to get your attention in the runtime of almost three  hours. In the second half, though, the film finds its pace and you are swept into the roller-coaster ride of Rani Padmavati's political and personal growing-up journey.

Tags: padmaavat, sanjay leela bhansali, deepika padukone, padmaavat review
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

No changes to ‘Padmaavat’ release, states must abide: SC to Rajasthan, MP
Padmaavat team asks Ranveer to keep calm, stay away from Deepika and public events
SC to hear Rajasthan, MP govts’ pleas on Tuesday against Padmaavat release
Padmaavat fate remains uncertain in UP, Yogi's silence, Karni Sena protest worsen it
Why Akshay becoming a 'hero' rescuing Padmaavat should be taken with a pinch of salt


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how you can work with the UK Royals

The job, for Communications Assistant, will get to attend Royal engagements at home and abroad and organise events – and the office address is pretty special too. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Women are the most difficult family members to live with: Study

It's a testament to their deeper engagement in social ties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: 5 uncapped Indian players who could earn big during auction

Basil Thampi, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani,Navdeep Saini and Krunal Pandya will be the ones to look out for during players auction in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian Open 2018: Marin Cilic in semis as Rafael Nadal retires with leg injury

Marin Cilic sealed a place in the Australian Open 2018 semifinal after Rafael Nadal gave the Croatian tennis star a walkover after trailing 0-2 in the fifth set of the quarterfinal. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Tinderella: Boy accidentally swipes left on girl's profile, goes way out to find her

The boy mailed every Claudia at Missouri State mentioning details about said Tinder profile. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Mum carries dead baby full term to donate organs, told she's too small to save lives

Little Ava-Joy had bilateral renal agenesis, a condition in which the kidneys do not form and her parents were told at the five month scan that she would be stillborn. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Vodka Diaries movie review: An illogical, pirated copy of Shutter Island

A still from the film

Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam movie review: A hilarious satire

Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam movie poster.

My Birthday Song movie review: Needlessly convoluted, annoyingly pretentious

A still from the movie.

Kaalakaandi movie review: Verma, a bad finisher!

Kaalakaandi movie poster.

Humble Politiciann Nograj movie review: A ‘laughing’ stock

Poster of Humble Politiciann Nograj.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham