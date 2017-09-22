Nation, Current Affairs

Ryan student murder: Family to move SC if CBI does not start probe in 2 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
7-year-old Pradyuman was murdered in a toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8.
Haryana: The lawyer of the family of seven-year-old student, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ryan International School, Gurgaon on Friday said they would approach the Supreme Court on Monday if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not start probe in two days.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of his school, with his throat slit.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that a CBI investigation would be carried out into the murder, following which the case was handed over to the investigating agency on September 15.

However, the CBI had on Tuesday said it had not received any notification from the Haryana government for further investigation into the murder.

Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur has expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI even after the chief minister's intervention.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Wednesday issued notice to the Haryana government on the anticipatory bail plea filed by the three trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, on September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.

Following the incident, school's bus conductor was arrested for the crime, but the case took a complicated turn after family of the accused claimed that he was being wrongly framed and that the school authorities were trying to mislead.

(With agency inputs)

