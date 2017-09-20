Nation, Current Affairs

Ryan student murder: HC issues notice to Haryana govt; no relief for school trustees

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.
Pradyuman Thakur was murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)
 Pradyuman Thakur was murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Haryana government on the anticipatory bail plea filed by the three trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the murder of a student in its Gurgaon school.

However, the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant a stay on arrests in the matter.

The court has posted the matter for next Monday.

"The single bench has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea," said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.

The group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, had approached the High Court last week, seeking anticipatory bail.

On Tuesday, Justice A B Chaudhari had recused himself from hearing their plea.

On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.

The Pintos had approached the Bombay High Court after the school was accused of negligence in the death of seven-year-old Pradyuman who was murdered in a toilet of Ryan International in Gurgaon on September 8.

Bus conductor Ashok was arrested in connection with the crime.

Tags: ryan student murder, ryan international school, ryan school case
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh said on his equation with Virat Kohli

Shabnam backed Kohli’s decision to select his set of players and stated that the Team India talisman has always stood by her son.(Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why mystery woman crashes every funeral at local church for 14 years

While the priest says that he is powerless to stop her from attending, families are not too happy about it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

North Korean acrobat snaps his neck as stunt goes horribly wrong

The North Korean athlete was performing in Russia (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

This Shibani Dandekar-Hardik Pandya Twitter chat has taken social media by storm

The duo exchanged a flattering conversation on Twitter, with Shibani lauding the all-rounder. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Video: Girl's heart pushes out of chest, beats outside the body due to rare disorder

She couldn't undergo surgery due to high blood pressure (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Caught at border, 2 Pakistani intruders refuse to surrender, shot dead

DIG BSF J S Oberio said the BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively. (Representational Image)

Madras HC begins to hear plea of 18 expelled MLAs of Dhinakaran faction

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran factiomn. (Photo: File)

IMD withdraws heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai; high tide expected at noon

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas. (Photo: PTI)

India will not take Rohingya refugees, they are a security threat, says BJP

Rohingya refugees as they pose a security threat to the nation, BJP leader S Prakash said. (Photo: File)

Poor kept in poverty by Congress to pocket their votes, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses Gujarat BJP Working Committee Meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham