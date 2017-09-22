J&K: Breakthrough in Banihal SSB camp attack, 2 terrorists arrested

The two apprehended terrorists were responsible for Banihal attack on SSB jawans and snatching of rifles on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Two terrorists responsible for the recent Banihal attack on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Banihal on Friday.

The two apprehended terrorists have been identified as Arif and Ghazanfar. They were responsible for Banihal attack on SSB jawans and snatching of rifles on Wednesday.

Weapons were also recovered from the nabbed terrorists.

According to news agency ANI, two service rifles, including an AK assault rifle and an Insas rifle, which were snatched during the attack, were recovered from their possession.

Arms recovered from terrorists. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

A head constable lost his life when terrorists attacked a party of 14 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal near Rambanon camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The party is responsible for security of the Banihal Tunnel.

Further details are awaited.