Jammu: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) head constable lost his life in terrorist attack on SSB camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Another jawan was also injured and was admitted to hospital.

Terrorists on Wednesday attacked on a party of 14 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal near Ramban. The party is responsible for security of the Banihal Tunnel.

Further details are awaited.