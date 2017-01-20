Will bring ordinance on Jallikattu, draft ready; Centre is coordinating: TN CM

Youngsters and students release a bull during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bypassing the Supreme Court ban, Tamil Nadu government will issue an ordinance to ensure holding up Jallikattu. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said Jallikattu draft ordinance is ready and has been sent to the Home Ministry.

“Had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jalikattu law by the state and the sport will be held soon,” said the chief minister.

Panneerselvam urged students to withdraw their protest immediately. “I believe draft would be approved in 1-2 days, which will pave way for holding Jalikattu,” said Panneerselvam.

“I have deputed senior officials of the state to work with Centre,” added Panneerselvam.

Massive protests continued for the fourth day at Chennai's Marina Beach, as schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu remained closed in support of the bull taming sport.

Oscar-winning Composer AR Rahman came out in support of Jallikattu and said he would be fasting today in solidarity with the cause. Five time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand said, "Jallikattu is a cultural symbol. Respect it. I'm all for animal rights but here that is not the point. Tradition and livelihood are."

Meanwhile, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar said, "I understand the sentiments of Tamil Nadu. Pongal is the biggest festival of Tamil Nadu. The second day of Pongal is celebrated with bulls and cows and for this they have maintained the bulls, respected the bulls from ages and they have protected the breed, the native breed of the bulls. I think we need to give proper representation to the court so that can give a fair hearing. Perhaps they have never imagined that it is such a popular game in Tamil Nadu."

On January 8 last year, the Centre had issued a notification lifting the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu with certain restrictions.

The notification was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Animal Welfare Board of India, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, a Bangalore-based NGO and others.

The apex court had questioned the Centre for its January 2016 notification allowing the use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, saying that its 2014 verdict banning the use of the animals cannot be "negated".

The court has reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification allowing the sport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday washed his hands off on the issue of bringing an ordinance to revoke the ban on Jallikattu, saying the case was pending in Supreme Court. But he said the Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu Government. Panneerselvam is believed to have conveyed to Modi the “deep anguish” of the people of the state, as the sport was not held for the third consecutive year.

While “appreciating the cultural significance” of Jallikattu, Modi told the Chief Minister that the matter was present sub-judice. But the Prime Minister said, “The Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the state government.”

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said the state government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport, but cautioned that the animals should not be harmed or cruelly treated during such events.

Rohatgi, who defended in the Supreme Court the Centre's stand allowing use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, said that as far as sports is concerned, it is within the exclusive jurisdiction of respective state governments and the Centre has no power on it. "That is not a power with the Centre at all because the Constitution demarcates the role of the Centre and states...As far as sports are concerned, it is in the exclusive jurisdiction of the state," he said.

"Now the state could consider making it a law treating it as a traditional sport, but the state must keep in mind while framing such a law that there is no cruelty attached to the sport. It should not just be for sport without bothering about the plight of the animals. I mean, you have bull fights in Spain. Those are cases where bulls are killed," the top law officer said while talking to a news channel.

A strike call has been given by traders, truckers and taxi operators in Chennai. The opposition DMK, the Left and the VCK have planned rail blockade for the day, forcing the Southern Railway to divert several South-bound trains via alternate routes and cancellation and partial cancellation of a few other services.

Artistes and workers owing allegiance to the Film Employees Federation of South India have decided to fast and cinema halls have cancelled shows during day time.

The agitators continue to raise slogans against People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA), though the NGO denies taking up the case originally, saying it only joined the issue at a later stage along with other like-minded bodies. It says the game is inherently cruel to animals, though protestors claim it is harmless.