Rajinikanth, Ajith join protest against Jallikattu ban at Nadigar Sangam

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Actors like Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Dhanush and Shivakartikeyan had also vocally critiqued the ban.
Rajinikanth had also spoken up against the ban in the past. (Source: Twitter)
Mumbai: With growing outrage over the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, the protest by scores of students and professionals at Chennai's Marina beach has gained momentum. Tamil cinema actors, including superstar Rajinikanth, also joined the protest at the Nadigar Sangam.

Actors like Suriya and Ajith have also joined in, in the ubiquitously booming silent protest against the ban on the traditional bull taming sport.

City lawyers and traders have also extended their support to the cause. Markets were shut and transportation came to a standstill through the course of the day.

Composer AR Rahman had also said that he would be observing a fast today as a mark of silent protest.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had compared banning of Jallikattu to a hypothetical ban on biriyani, asking for a ban on the latter, if the former were justifiable.

Actors Suriya, Simbu, Shivakartikeyan etc had all come out in support of the sport, vociferously, and asked for a lift on the ban by the apex court.

In a bid to defuse the swelling street protests, Tamil Nadu government today said it will issue an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu sport in a day or two and has submitted a draft of it to the Union Home Ministry.

After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of Jallikattu in the state with Centre's backing and urged protestors across the state to withdraw their agitation following the likelihood of the bull taming sport to be held in a "day or two."

