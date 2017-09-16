Postmortem reveals haemorrhage, shock as cause of Pradyuman's death

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The postmortem report of a 7-year-old boy, who was found with his throat slit in a school washroom last Friday, stated shock and haemorrhage as the cause of his death.

Report also added external injury caused by single edged sharp weapon and its consequences were enough to cause death in normal case of nature.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school. He was bleeding profusely.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime, said a police official.

The police had arrested school bus conductor, Ashok, who had sexually assaulted the boy and killed him when he raised an alarm.