Bus conductor detained for 7-year-old's murder in top Gurgaon school

Published Sep 9, 2017, 1:31 am IST
A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime, said a police official.
Varun Thakur, father of the student who was allegedly murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Gurgaon: The Gurgaon police detained 10 people, including a driver and conductor of a school bus and a staff member, in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy, who was found inside the washroom of a school with his throat slit open, on Friday.

The conductor, identified as a 40-year-old man, is suspected to have killed the child after he attempted to sexually abuse him, sources said.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school. He was bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime, said a police official.

