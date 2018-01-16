search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Traditional sports Jallikattu, Manjavirattu claim 3 lives in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 6:24 pm IST
2 spectators died watching Manjavirattu (a bull-taming sport slightly different from Jallikattu) in Sivaganga district, police said.
At the world famous Jallikattu in Alanganallur near Madurai, at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
 At the world famous Jallikattu in Alanganallur near Madurai, at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Madurai: Three persons were killed during the traditional bull taming sports of Jallikattu and Manjavirattu held on Tuesday as part of Pongal festivities in different places in Tamil Nadu.

Two spectators died watching the Manjavirattu (a bull-taming sport slightly different from Jallikattu) at Siravayal in neighbouring Sivaganga district, police said.

 

In Aavarangaadu in Tiruchirappalli district, a person named Solai Pandian was gored to death by a raging bull during Jallikattu.

With this, the toll in the bull taming sport this season has risen to four. A 19-year old spectator was gored to death by a bull at Palamedu in Madurai on Monday.

At the world famous Jallikattu in Alanganallur near Madurai, at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Palanisamy inaugurated the event, which saw the participation of nearly 1,100 bulls and 1,500 sportsmen, who vied for honours.

Read: TN: Day after teen gored to death, EPS, OPS attend Jallikattu event

Later, speaking to reporters, he said the bulls were not ill-treated.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was also present, said a permanent venue would be set up for organising Jallikattu in Alanganallur.

A large number of spectators, including foreign tourists, thronged Alanganallur village and cheered the competitors.

The winners received prizes, ranging from gold coins to furniture.

Security arrangements had been made with deployment of around 1,200 police personnel for safety, police said.

Medical teams were also present on the spot.

The sport, synonymous with Pongal festivities in this region, returned in its full traditional gaiety during the festive period after a gap of three seasons in 2017.

Jallikattu remained banned following a Supreme Court order in May 2014 before the state government in 2017 brought an ordinance to facilitate its conduct at the height of a massive protest held at Marina Beach in Chennai and several places across the state.

Tags: 3 people dead, jallikattu, bull taming sport, manjavirattu, pongal festivities, k palanisamy, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: India lose crucial wickets, post 35-3 at stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot against South Africa on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Explain your locus in filing appeal in 'sensitive' Bofors case: SC to BJP leader

'We expect the petitioner to argue the matter on the next date of hearing and argue the parameters on grant of leaves,' the bench also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

No Haj subsidy: Muslims didn't benefit from it, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Despite subsidy withdrawal, a total of 1.75 L Muslims will undertake the pilgrimage from India this year, Naqvi said. (Photo: AP)

Despite CBFC clearance, Haryana bans release of 'Padmaavat'

Padmaavat is set for release on January 25. (Photo: File)

Chief Justice Dipak Misra met 4 'rebel' judges to talk things over, say sources

At a press conference last week, the four judges had flagged certain problems, including the assigning of cases by the CJI. (Photo: PTI)

Cong and drought 'twin brothers', travel hand-in-hand: Modi in Rajasthan

Modi said, 'when the BJP assumed office, one of the first things it did was to see what work has been done on the promises in the Railway Budget'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham