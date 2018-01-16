Traditional sports Jallikattu, Manjavirattu claim 3 lives in Tamil Nadu

At the world famous Jallikattu in Alanganallur near Madurai, at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Madurai: Three persons were killed during the traditional bull taming sports of Jallikattu and Manjavirattu held on Tuesday as part of Pongal festivities in different places in Tamil Nadu.

Two spectators died watching the Manjavirattu (a bull-taming sport slightly different from Jallikattu) at Siravayal in neighbouring Sivaganga district, police said.

In Aavarangaadu in Tiruchirappalli district, a person named Solai Pandian was gored to death by a raging bull during Jallikattu.

With this, the toll in the bull taming sport this season has risen to four. A 19-year old spectator was gored to death by a bull at Palamedu in Madurai on Monday.

At the world famous Jallikattu in Alanganallur near Madurai, at least 25 people were injured on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Palanisamy inaugurated the event, which saw the participation of nearly 1,100 bulls and 1,500 sportsmen, who vied for honours.

Read: TN: Day after teen gored to death, EPS, OPS attend Jallikattu event

Later, speaking to reporters, he said the bulls were not ill-treated.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was also present, said a permanent venue would be set up for organising Jallikattu in Alanganallur.

A large number of spectators, including foreign tourists, thronged Alanganallur village and cheered the competitors.

The winners received prizes, ranging from gold coins to furniture.

Security arrangements had been made with deployment of around 1,200 police personnel for safety, police said.

Medical teams were also present on the spot.

The sport, synonymous with Pongal festivities in this region, returned in its full traditional gaiety during the festive period after a gap of three seasons in 2017.

Jallikattu remained banned following a Supreme Court order in May 2014 before the state government in 2017 brought an ordinance to facilitate its conduct at the height of a massive protest held at Marina Beach in Chennai and several places across the state.