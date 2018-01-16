search on deccanchronicle.com
TN: Day after teen gored to death, EPS, OPS attend Jallikattu event

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Two cars will be awarded to the winners of the event.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam attend a Jallikattu event in Madurai's Alanganallur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam attend a Jallikattu event in Madurai's Alanganallur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Madurai: A day after a teen was gored to death by bull, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reached Madurai's Alanganallur to attend a Jallikattu event.

A youth was unfortunately gored to death and 25 others were injured at a jallikattu event held at Palamedu near Madurai on Monday.

 

The 19-year-old youth Kalimuthu from Amakalapuram village near Dindigul was gored to death by a bull when he was standing near the bull collection point (end point) and watching the bullfight with his friends.

Jallikattu is a bull taming festival, which was banned by the Supreme Court 2014 after the complaints of extreme animal cruelty.

Interestingly, O Panneerselvam picture was missing from the poster at this event.

The poster displayed only portrayed Palaniswami and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

This come as a shock, as Panneerselvam was the one instrumental in the organisation of the event in the state, after the top court-imposed ban on it, when he was the chief minister.

On the other hand, two cars will be awarded to the winners of this event.

Last year, after massive protests, the state enacted a law to bypass the top court's verdict.

